Greek FM Dendias in Cairo: “We All Agreed that the Turkey-Sarraj Accords Are Null and Void”

CAIRO – Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias praised what he called the unanimous decision to condemn the Turkey-Sarraj accords as null and void, in statements after the end of a meeting with his counterparts of Egypt, Cyprus, France and Italy, held in Cairo on Wednesday.

A meeting which, he said, “has provided us with a great opportunity to engage in thorough discussions on the recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean and in Libya,” he said in statements afterwards.

“This is an area where we have witnessed a sharp rise in instability and an unprecedented escalation of Turkish provocations,” he added.

“We envision this endeavor as inclusive of all interested parties -Turkey included- provided they respect the precepts of International Law, including of the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea,” emphasized Dendias.

Από τη συνάντηση στο Κάιρο με τους ομολόγους μου Αιγύπτου S. Shoukry, Κύπρου @Christodulides, Γαλλίας @JY_LeDrian και Ιταλίας @luigidimaio. Στο επίκεντρο οι εξελίξεις σε Λιβύη και Ανατολική Μεσόγειο. 🇬🇷🇪🇬🇨🇾🇫🇷🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/e62yrnnBNm — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) January 8, 2020

The foreign affairs ministers deemed the signing of the memoranda of understanding in November between Turkey and the President of the Presidency Council of Libya Fayez Sarraj to be a violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law, they underlined that these memoranda have further undermined regional stability, and are both considered null and void, said the Greek foreign ministry late on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Affairs Minister said how “on Libya, we are unfortunately witnessing the same pattern of aggressive behavior adopted by Turkey in Cyprus and in the Aegean. Actually, on Libya we are in unanimous agreement that the accords on delimiting maritime zones and security cooperation signed between Mr. Sarraj and Turkey are null and void,” he underlined and he condemned “the unlawfulness of the latter’s decision to deploy troops in Libya, to ‘import’ troops or weapons, which constitutes a gross violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolution and seriously undermines the international community’s efforts to reach a political solution to the Libyan conflict. Moreover, the two so-called ‘agreements’ present a threat to regional peace and stability and fuel a dangerous escalation of the conflict,” FM Dendias added.

Δήλωση ΥΠΕΞ @NikosDendias μετά τη συνάντηση των ΥΠΕΞ Ελλάδας, Αιγύπτου, Κύπρου, Γαλλίας & Ιταλίας στο Κάιρο Διαβάστε➡ https://t.co/SrwNNb9FaM https://t.co/EuHi48hZdJ — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) January 8, 2020

“It is time for dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation and we will support all efforts towards that end,” Dendias concluded.

Finally, Dendias expressed his satisfaction with France’s participation at the Cairo meeting, and said that even Italy’s attendance in a consultative framework contributes to resisting Turkeys’ attempts to challenge status quo in the region.

A Greek foreign ministry communique clarified how the ministers also stressed the strategic nature of their respective states’ relationship due to geographic, historic and cultural bonds, in full accordance with and respect of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Dendias and his counterparts of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, of Egypt Samekh Shukri, of France Jean-Yves Le Drian and of Italy Luigi Di Maio, also agreed to continue their consultations and to convene their next meeting in Crete, Greece, at a date to be agreed.