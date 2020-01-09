Philhellene Maloney Statement Following Meeting with Greek Prime Minister

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, released the following statement after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on January 8.

“I was grateful today to join Speaker Pelosi in welcoming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Capitol as we celebrated the strong alliance and friendship between Greece and the United States. I’m encouraged by the economic reforms that the Prime Minister has put in place and look forward to seeing further action taken to better the lives of the Greek people.

“We also discussed Turkey’s encroachment within Greece’s sovereign waters. This is an unnecessary escalation and threatens Greece’s internationally recognized authority. I stand firmly with Greece and as co-chair of the Hellenic Caucus will continue to do all I can to support Greece’s right to peace and prosperity.”