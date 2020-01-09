Mitsotakis: We Are Ready to Write a New Chapter in Our History

WASHINGTON – “You are right Mr Vice-President, the relation between our countries has never been stronger,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday addressing US Vice President Mike Pence at a dinner in honor of the Greek prime minister at the State Department.

“Greece has been, is and will remain the most sincere US ally,” he said adding that the United States supports Greece in the struggle for its values and its future while focusing on economic growth and the creation of prosperity for all Greeks.

Mitsotakis said that Greece is following the example of the United States in reducing taxes and the Greek economy is getting better and better.

He also invited American investors to take part in this new chapter for our country.

“We are now ready to write a new chapter in our history, and as we enter the third decade of the 21st century, I am sure it may be the decade of Greek success,” the Greek prime minister stressed.