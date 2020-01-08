Turkish Air Cancels All Flights to Iran, Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran — Turkey’s national airline has temporarily cancelled flights to Iran and Iraq.

The official Anadolu news agency said Wednesday that Turkish Airlines flights would be suspended as a precaution until 1800 GMT Thursday.

Turkish Airlines flights will not use Iraqi and Iranian airspaces during this time and planes would change their routes, the agency said.

Commercial airlines are rerouting flights throughout the Middle East to avoid potential danger during heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Also Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Iran’s capital killing 167 passengers and nine crew members just hours after Iran’s ballistic missile attack. Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue.