PM Mitsotakis to Brief Party Leaders on Friday

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Friday brief political party leaders on matters of national significance as well as on the results on his Tuesday Washington meeting with US President Donald Trump, government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Wednesday.

At 12 noon on Friday he will meet with main opposition SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras, at 1 pm he will meet with Movement For Change (KINAL-Kinima Allagis) party leader Fofi Gennimata, at 5 pm with Greek Solution party leader Kyriakos Velopoulos and at 6 pm with MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis.

Mitsotakis will hold a separate meeting with the Greek Communist Party’s secretary general Dimitris Koutsoubas on Monday at 11 am.