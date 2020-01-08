American Media Notes that Greek PM Mitsotakis Speaks English More Fluently than Trump

WASHINGTON – Following the meeting between Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and U.S. President Donald Trump on January 7, members of the American media commented on the fluency with which Mitsotakis speaks English.

Many praised Mitsotakis, perhaps unaware that he had studied in the United States. Following his graduation from Athens College, Mitsotakis, from 1986-1990, attended Harvard University, earning a bachelor’s degree in social studies, and receiving the Hoopes and Tocqueville prizes. From 1992-1993, he attended Stanford University, earning a Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy, and from 1993-1995, he attended Harvard Business School where he earned an MBA.



Perhaps the comparison between the English language skills of Mitsotakis to those of his predecessor Alexis Tsipras was on the minds of those present who had attended the meeting last year between Tsipras and Trump.

Among those impressed with Mitsotakis’ English was Simon Marks, President and Chief Correspondent of Feature Story News (FSN), an independent broadcast news agency founded in 1992. Marks took to social media and posted, “Notable: Greek PM Mitsotakis speaks English more fluently than President Trump.”

