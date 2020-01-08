FT: Greece about to Break out of a Vicious Cycle and Enter a Virtuous Cycle

LONDON – “We have left behind a difficult period, and I think this was an election that essentially symbolised the end of an era that really started with the onset of the economic crisis in 2009, and my view is that this crisis lasted much longer than it should have lasted,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with the Financial Times in his office in Athens.

“I think we are in the process of breaking out of a vicious cycle, and sort of putting Greece into a virtuous cycle,” he underlined adding that Greece can enjoy economic growth this year of 3 percent.

“There is no doubt [about] what I hope will happen to the country, and I think what we really need is radical change, to really turn Greece into a true success story. We cannot just afford to muddle through, we have lost too much time and too much GDP, frankly, and too much energy as a country to do that,” he added, according to the Financial Times.