Greece’s Foreign Ministry Tweet Expresses “Deep Shock” at Ukraine International Airlines Crash

By ANA January 8, 2020

Greece's Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece’s foreign ministry on Wednesday expressed deep shock at the news of the Ukraine International Airlines crash and extended its condolences to the families of the victims in a post on Twitter:

“Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that claimed the lives of everyone on board.

We express our most sincere condolences to the victims’ families & loved ones.”

