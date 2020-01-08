Greece’s Foreign Ministry Tweet Expresses “Deep Shock” at Ukraine International Airlines Crash

ATHENS – Greece’s foreign ministry on Wednesday expressed deep shock at the news of the Ukraine International Airlines crash and extended its condolences to the families of the victims in a post on Twitter:

“Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that claimed the lives of everyone on board.

We express our most sincere condolences to the victims’ families & loved ones.”

Εκφράζουμε τη βαθιά οδύνη μας για την τραγική συντριβή του αεροσκάφους της Ukraine International Αirlines που προκάλεσε το θάνατο επιβατών & πληρώματος.

Ειλικρινή συλλυπητήρια στις οικογένειες & τους οικείους των θυμάτων. https://t.co/JyqezXgFkb — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) January 8, 2020