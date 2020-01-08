The US Now Recognizes that Greece Plays a Very Important Role, Petsas Says

ATHENS – “It has been confirmed that Greek-American relations are at their best possible level in many decades,” government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said in an interview with One Channel on Wednesday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump.

He underlined that the US President used very flattering words to describe the course of the Greek economy, sending a message to American investors to invest in Greece. Moreover, he said the US president now has a a very clear picture of the geopolitical developments in Greece’s region. “And, of course, of the fact that Greece, which is a stable and reliable ally of the US, can be a part of the solution and not of the problem. These are the three main results of the meeting during which the prime minister emphatically raised all the issues relating to our sovereign rights,” Petsas said.

Referring to the purchase of a squadron of F-35s, he said that this discussion would last about a year and a half so that once the F-16 upgrade was completed Greece will be in a position to begin the procurement of these aircraft, based on the fiscal space available, from 2024-2025 onwards.

Petsas stressed that the Armed Forces must always have the capability to do whatever it takes to defend Greece’s sovereign rights.

The government spokesperson underlined that everyone in the US, including US President Donald Trump, recognises that Greece plays a very important role in the region.

On Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said that they must be curbed, adding that Turkey must decide what its position is within the NATO alliance.