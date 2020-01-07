Fotis Dulos Charged with Estranged Wife’s Murder (Vid)

FARMINGTON, CT – Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, was charged on January 7 with her murder, according to his defense attorney, Norm Pattis, ABC News reported.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, was also charged with murder, and Kent Mahwinney, an attorney who has represented Fotis Dulos, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, ABC News reported.

Pattis “told reporters outside his client’s house that he had just learned of the murder arrest warrant, and that two other arrests were also being carried out,” according to NBC New York.

Connecticut State Police took Fotis Dulos into custody at his home on January 7 and Pattis told reporters that “Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved,” ABC News reported.

Jennifer Dulos’ family, through spokeswoman Carrie Luft, “thanked the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department ‘for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests,’” NBC News reported.

“Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you,” the statement said, WTNH News 8 reported.

Pattis told News 8 that “he is expecting Fotis to be held on a $6 million dollar bond” and “hopes to have Fotis arraigned Tuesday afternoon and to post the bond.”

Shortly after the Dulos arrest was made, News 8 also reported that New Canaan Police posted on Twitter, “Justice!”

Jennifer Dulos, 50, of the wealthy suburb of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 after dropping her and Fotis Dulos’ five children off at school. She hasn’t been seen since. Police say they found traces of her blood at her home, on items in trash bags investigators believe were discarded by Fotis Dulos and on the seat of a pickup truck authorities believe he drove on the day she vanished. Fotis Dulos, 52, has denied any involvement in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. Dulos and Troconis had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, and were both free on bail, prior to the developments of January 7.

We’ve received many inquiries regarding State Police activity in Farmington. An update will be provided at Troop G Bridgeport later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/X02CmM4XOd — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2020

On December 26, the Hartford Courant had reported that Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, Rich Rochlin, filed a seven-page motion to dismiss the divorce proceedings with Dulos’ missing, estranged wife, in order to pursue guardianship of their five children in juvenile court.

Gloria Farber, the children’s grandmother, has had guardianship since November when a probate judge removed both the parents, Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Farber Dulos, as guardians of their children and legally turned custody over to her, the Courant reported, noting that the children have lived with their grandmother in New York since their mother disappeared.

According to the Courant, “Dulos, who has not seen his children since Jennifer Dulos disappeared in May, has made it clear he is hoping to regain custody of his children by appealing the probate court ruling to juvenile court,” adding that “the probate hearings were held behind closed doors without Dulos present” and “in his motion, Rochlin said that Dulos is appealing the probate court ruling to juvenile court where a hearing is scheduled in Stamford on Jan. 9.”

In his motion, Rochlin also said that “Dulos is willing to risk testifying at a hearing in an effort to see his children again,” the Courant reported.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.