Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with US President Trump (Vids and Pics)

WASHINGTON – Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets at the White House with US President Donald Trump seeking stronger support over Turkish provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean and against a deal Turkey made with Libya dividing the seas between them, claiming waters off Greek islands.
The Turkey-Libya agreement causes destabilization, stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on camera at the Oval Office on Tuesday evening, he noted how Greece expects the US’s support on the matter and added that his country is an ally the US can rely on.
As the meeting got under way, Trump said the two countries are “doing a lot” together and will continue to do so. “We’re going to be meeting, talking, and negotiating a lot of deals,” he told reporters at the start of the meeting, Kathimerini reported.
US President Donald Trump referred to the geostrategic importance and history of Greece as he began his meeting with Mitsotakis, whom he welcomed to the White House saying that “it is my honor to have the Greek Prime Minister and the first lady of Greece here, too. Thank you very much for being here. We have a lot to discuss.”
Trump described Greek-American relations as amazing and noted how they are the closest they have ever been. He made a special reference to the Greek economy, noting that Greece has managed to recover very quickly.
“Greece and its recovery are a huge success,” the US President underlined.
Premier Mitsotakis is accompanied by his spouse Mareva-Grabowski Mitsotaki.
1 Comment
Well like my grandmother used to say…Who you hang out with..is who you are!
Mistotakis fits in perfectly .. by shaking the hand of an impeached President and 3 time war criminal ..who just like Al Capone committed homicide of another human being because he was cutting in on the Organized Crime family of America and Israel mafia territory which has been a money maker for the mobs number one ally ..the military contractors of the military industrial complex!
How hillarious. the mob hit was done from U.S bases in Iraq which were built to slaughter 600000 Iraqis..and now provide a glimpse that Mistotakis is simply a Capo manager of Trump .to add more U.S bases in Greece to not only wage war against Iran and any number of invented enemies of the hoods from Washington.but do what the did in Iraq, kill the population of Greeks from those same U.S bases in Greece..if Mistotakis does not do what Tsipras did.put himself under house arrest by Geoffrey PYatt ..the current prime minister of Greece!
Mistotakis may not get many visits to do business in Greece from any foreign countries considered enemies of America..but not of Greece like Russia , China, Iran , Syria etc etc,since there envoys could be perceives as threats to the U.S bases in Greece and therefore..subject to a mob hit from those U.S bases!
Importantly, Mistotakis and his envoys are now legitimate targets of Turkey , if they visit lbya where Turkey now has a military base!
Mistotakis sell his soul!…