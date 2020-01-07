Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with US President Trump (Vids and Pics)

WASHINGTON – Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets at the White House with US President Donald Trump seeking stronger support over Turkish provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean and against a deal Turkey made with Libya dividing the seas between them, claiming waters off Greek islands.

The Turkey-Libya agreement causes destabilization, stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on camera at the Oval Office on Tuesday evening, he noted how Greece expects the US’s support on the matter and added that his country is an ally the US can rely on.

As the meeting got under way, Trump said the two countries are “doing a lot” together and will continue to do so. “We’re going to be meeting, talking, and negotiating a lot of deals,” he told reporters at the start of the meeting, Kathimerini reported.

US President Donald Trump referred to the geostrategic importance and history of Greece as he began his meeting with Mitsotakis, whom he welcomed to the White House saying that “it is my honor to have the Greek Prime Minister and the first lady of Greece here, too. Thank you very much for being here. We have a lot to discuss.”

Trump described Greek-American relations as amazing and noted how they are the closest they have ever been. He made a special reference to the Greek economy, noting that Greece has managed to recover very quickly.

“Greece and its recovery are a huge success,” the US President underlined.

Premier Mitsotakis is accompanied by his spouse Mareva-Grabowski Mitsotaki.