Quo Vadis, America – Where Are We Heading?

This question, after the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, has been a matter of great concern – and rightly so – for American and international public opinion.
Will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its general, as it is threatening, by striking U.S. targets and America’s allies?
And if so, how will President Donald Trump react?
Killing a foreign leader, especially in a third world country, is a very unusual act, even during wartime.
Such actions are eschewed because they could lead to …
Letter to the Editor submitted to Antonios Diamataris.
.The Trump regime’s assassination of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi deputy PMU leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (connected to the country’s military) were the latest examples of its state’s sponsored terrorism on the world stage.
Since Harry Truman’s aggression on North Korea in the early 1950s, a state of war has existed between the US and humanity.
It’s been ongoing endlessly since that time, smashing one nation after another by naked aggression, color revolutions, old-fashioned coups, economic terrorism, targeted assassinations, and other hostile actions.
No nation in world history caused more harm to more people over a longer duration than the US a hegemonic menace, masquerading as democratic, a notion it tolerates nowhere, especially not at home.
Today is the most perilous time in world history, the risk of another global conflict real — potentially with nuclear weapons able to kill us all if used in enough numbers.
Most Americans are mindless of the greatest threat in their lifetimes because establishment media treat them like mushrooms keeping them well-watered and in the dark.
Trump is a geopolitical know-nothing, a billionaire businessman/reality TV president aware only about what his extremist handlers tell him, along with Fox News propaganda, his favorite TV station.
His regime’s assassination of Iranian and Iraqi military commanders is symptomatic of a .
cont…
a nation off-the-rails, threatening everyone everywhere by its hegemonic rage.
He’s not the issue. If not him, someone else in charge would pursue the same agenda — dirty business as usual no matter who in the US serves in high office — in the White House, Congress, the bureaucracy and judicial branch.
That’s America’s disturbing state — today more threatening to humanity than earlier, at home and abroad.
Its criminal class is bipartisan, both warrior wings of its one-party International Police state as menacing to humanity as the other.
We need every human being to stand up .to you and the “CRIMINAL CLASS” of SUBHUMANS.who despicably use Peace as a tool of war.. So Antonios..join Martin Luther King Jr. in disavowing a degenerate U.S government.who uses peace as a tool of war.
“So often I had Castigated those who by silence or inaction condoned and thereby cooperated with the evils of Racial injustice.. I had to therefore. speak out,, if I was to erase my name from the Bombs which fall over North and South Vietnam.from the canisters of Napalm.”
“The time had come ,.indeed. it was past due, when I had to Disavow and Disconnect myself from those who in the name of peace burn, maim, and kill”
REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR..
Your criminal ruling class assassinated this alleged Christian communist.like those in Greece in 1944!
You should disavow yourself of the fanatical Greek, Jewish, Evangelical and Media freaks who wage war on Humanity!
cont..
Today.,Mistotakis insults all Greeks in partnering up with state sponsors of terror and war America and Israel!
Today, Mistotakis wants more U. S bases, not remove them,.as promised to the people of Greece, who elected the Traitor Tsipras ..who out of fear.allowed himself to be under house arrest by Geoffrey Pyatt!..
Now we have seen how U.S bases operated.in Iraq.like killing 600,000 Iraqis in there own country and now putting a Mob hit, no different than what organized crime families have done to anybody cutting in on there territory and taking a cut of the loot they were stealing by assassinating an envoy of a sovereign nation invited by the Installed government of the U.S to meet on issues in the Middle East! Which now possibly implicates the government of Iraq in possible accomplishes to setting up the hit!”
Is this what Mistotakis wants to do to Greece allow a foreign power to occupy territory of Greece to not only launch wars against Iran and just about most of the middle east ..except their ally Israel,
but lie to overthrow the government of Greece, if it is not compliant to the ruling criminal class of America and kill 8 million Greeks if necessary from those same U.S bases in Greece, like in Iraq!
Does Mistotakis want .. Foreign countries sending emissaries to meet with the Greek Government ..that are declared enemies of Washington,…like Russia, China, Iran etc,.but not Greeks. subject to assassination by U.S bases in Greece