Extraordinary Aliens Returns to NY for Three Performances, Plus Special Event

NEW YORK – Extraordinary Aliens, written by Flavia Sgoifo, Arianna Wellmoney, and Bianca Waechter, and directed by Sgoifo, returns to New York for three performances at the New York Winter Festival on Monday, Jan. 13, and Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 PM, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6 PM, at the Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street in Manhattan.

Tickets are available online: https://newyorkfestivaltickets.com/product/extraordinary-aliens/.

Extraordinary Aliens is the journey of a very important stressed alien through the immigration process. Fabianna is a foreign actress whose dream is to work in the United States. Unfortunately, dreams are a little harder to achieve when you have to worry about types of visas, deadlines, immigration fees and an attorney who seems more messed up than yourself. Fabianna will soon find that troubles are always around the corner – but she also might find herself not completely alone in the process.

The play is based on true events and features the talented cast: Flavia Sgoifo, Bianca Waechter, and Giorgia Valenti.

Extraordinary Aliens opened to a sold out house at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo, in New York on March 15, 2019. In June 2019, the play was accepted and performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles.

Sgoifo told The National Herald that “our mission is to keep sharing more immigration stories with a comedic point of view while supporting fellow international artists living the American dream.”

Extraordinary Aliens, Et Alia Theater, and the Alliance of Alien Artists will also present one night full of theatre, visa stories, networking, and wine on Thursday, Jan. 16, 7-9 PM at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo, 24 West 12th Street in Manhattan for an event dedicated to international artists based in New York.

The event will start with a reading of new original play Lolique, written and performed by an ensemble of international artists. In the play, Amelia collects the mythical journey of the woman of the first experiment, Lolique. The play features scenarios on love and grief and the re-performance of memories through generations. Directed by Ana Moioli, the play features Amelia: Maria Muller as Amelia, Giorgia Valenti as Bali, Isabella Uzcategui as Lolique, Mariano Flores as Gabo, and Hendrik Riemens as Jaime.

After the reading, Alliance of Alien Artists founder Maya Avisar will talk about the mission of the Alliance in empowering international performers who are pursuing a career in the Unites States.

The Alliance of Alien Artists, as it is celebrating one year of supporting the work of international performers, will be honoring the cast of the off Broadway production Extraordinary Aliens, Flavia Sgoifo, Bianca Waechter, and Giorgia Valenti, for their play. A wine and networking reception follow. The event is free, though please RSVP via email: extraordinaryalienstheplay@gmail.com by Wednesday, Jan. 15.