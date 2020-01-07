IMF Athens Office to Close, Says PM Mitsotakis

By ANA January 7, 2020

Premier Mitsotakis with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Dimitris Papamitsos)

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday evening announced that the Athens office of the International Monetary Fund will close, speaking after a meeting he held in Washington with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of his official visit to the US.

Premier Mitsotakis’ meeting with Georgieva was also attended by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, government spokesman Stelios Petsas, the PM’s economic advisor Alex Patelis and Greece’s representative at the IMF Michalis Psalidopoulos.

