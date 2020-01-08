Archbishop Sotirios with Canadian Minister Nicolaides in Calgary

CALGARY – Archbishop Sotirios visited Calgary, Alberta as he has done for many years on the 31st of December. That evening, he was present at the New Year’s Eve celebration in the community hall. On the 1st of January, he celebrated the Divine Liturgy with Rev. Fr. D. Rougas and Rev. Fr. P. Rougas. Calgary is one of the communities that has a large number of people in Church on the first day of the year.

The Hon. Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education in Alberta, participated in the Divine Liturgy with his wife and their two daughters, each of whom partook in the mystery of Holy Communion.

Following the Divine Liturgy, the community cut the traditional Vasilopita in the community center.

Archbishop Sotirios had the opportunity to have a friendly discussion with Minister Nicolaides and asked him to convey his greetings to Premier Jason Kenney and invited him to visit the Archdiocese. They agreed to work together for the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the independence of Greece in 2021.