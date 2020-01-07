Greek-American Hunter Sakadales Retrieves Cross in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Greek-American Tarpon Springs-native Hunter Sakadales, 18, retrieved the cross, during the annual Blessing of the Waters ceremony in this enclave of Hellenism in Florida.

In a historic year marked mainly by the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva, 98 years after the visit of Eleftherios Venizelos, but also the first year with the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presiding, Sakadales’ experience is one that most Greek Orthodox living in Tarpon Springs could only dream of.

To retrieve the cross, Sakadales had to swim faster than the 50 men who dove into the cold waters of Spring Bayou, honoring the 114 year-old tradition of the area.

The 18 year-old Sakadales told 10News that he has been attending the Epiphany celebration his entire life, “since birth, since I’ve lived here, all 18 years of my life. To be on the other end of this now, it’s completely unreal.”

Sakadales also noted that he is the eldest of his brothers, believing that his participation in the ceremony and his success will serve as a model for his younger brothers.

As it happens every year, Tarpon Springs’ Blessing of the Waters was covered extensively by local media.

Dino Balos told 10News that he drove from Sarasota to watch his son participate in the dive for the cross.

“My son dove last year and it’s just an amazing experience. It’s something that, once the boys do it, they can’t wait to do it again the next year. There’s something that drives them. It’s the faith, the love of the church, and they’re ready and it’s really exciting. The camaraderie, the fellowship among the kids, it’s really neat,” Balos said, 10News reported.

