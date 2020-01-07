PM Mitsotakis Joins the Atlantic Council for a Town Hall Conversation (Live)

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis joins the Atlantic Council to share his perspective on the current state of US-Greek cooperation in a shifting global context, Greece’s role in the transatlantic relationship, and the complex political and economic situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the international implications.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis has served in his current position since July 2019 and has led the New Democracy party, a member of the European People’s Party, since 2016. He was first elected to the Hellenic Parliament in 2004 to represent the Athens B constituency, and he has also served as Minister of Administrative Reform and e-Governance and the Leader of the Opposition.
Under his leadership, Greece is emerging from a critical decade in their history as a key strategic ally and dynamic economic actor, providing reliable partnership and dedicated leadership in an otherwise turbulent region.