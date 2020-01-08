Team Costa Submits First Round of Petition Signatures for Queens BP Special Election

QUEENS, NY – More than 2,700 registered Queens voters signed petitions to get Borough President candidate Costa Constantinides on the ballot for the March 24 special election, his campaign announced on January 6. The groundswell of signatures over three days reflected the growing momentum for Constantinides’ plan to #Transform Queens.

“Within an hour of the race being called, Team Costa sprang into action to get him on the ballot,” said Patrick Jordan, Campaign Manager for Constantinides. “People from every corner of our borough were excited by Costa’s vision to Transform Queens and eagerly signed to get him on the ballot. We only expect the excitement grow in the coming week of petitioning.”

Three dozen volunteers have carried petitions since Thursday night, when Mayor de Blasio officially called the nonpartisan special election to fill the vacancy at the Borough President’s Office. By Sunday night, the campaign was able to bring in over 2,700 signatures — well over the necessary 2,000 to get a candidate on the ballot — from every Council District in Queens. Constantinides’ campaign arrived at the Board of Elections at 1 AM Monday to wait for the office to open and file the first round.

Costa Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. Costa lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

For more information, visit: www.votecosta.com