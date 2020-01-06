Greek PM Mitsotakis Attends Tarpon Springs Epiphany/Theophany Services (Pics and Vids)

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis attended the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Epiphany at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs before the traditional Blessing of the Waters ceremony with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presiding.

Also present for the services were U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis and Ambassador of Greece to the United States Haris Lalakos, among many members of the community.

In the Blessing of the Waters, the Holy Cross was retrieved this year by Hunter Sakadales.

