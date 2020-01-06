Greek Man Lost Consciousness after Epiphany Dive for Cross in Frigid Waters (Photos)

By TNH Staff January 6, 2020

Swimmers pull a Greek Orthodox faithful who lost consciousness out of the water as he swam with others to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

CONSTANTINOPLE – In Constantinople, more than a dozen Orthodox men jumped into the frigid waters of the Golden Horn amid heavy rains in a ceremony led by Patriarch Bartholomew I.

Nikolaos Solis from Agrinio in Greece retrieved the wooden cross, the fourth time he has done so. Another Greek man lost consciousness and had to be pulled out of the frigid water and taken to an ambulance.

A Turkish police diver pulls a Greek Orthodox faithful, who lost consciousness as he was swimming to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

The Patriarchate in Constantinople is considered the heart of the Orthodox world and dates back to the Byzantine Empire, which collapsed when the Muslim Ottomans conquered the city in 1453.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

A Turkish police diver pulls a Greek Orthodox faithful, who lost consciousness as he was swimming to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
A Turkish police diver pulls a Greek Orthodox faithful, who lost consciousness as he was swimming to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available