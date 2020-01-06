Two Men, Driver Charged over Bulgarian Soccer Fan’s Death in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – A Thessaloniki prosecutor on Monday pressed charges for two criminal offences and nine misdemeanours against two men arrested in connection with a clash between rival soccer club supporters, which resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Bulgarian man.

The two suspects, aged 24 and 26 years old, respectively, are accused of inflicting deadly bodily injuries and collaborating to intentionally inflict serious bodily harm. They also face charges of brawling, destruction of property, disturbing the peace and others.

They have been referred to an examining magistrate and given until next Thursday to prepare their testimony, remaining in custody until that time.

The two suspects, one of whom is the son of a police officer, were identified from CCTV footage recorded by cameras near the incident.

A post-mortem report on the cause of death is expected to be released within the next 24 hours.

The victim and other Bulgarian nationals were attacked by a group wearing hoods, armed with various implements. As a result of the attack, the 28-year-old fell onto the road where he was hit by a passing car. The autopsy is expected to reveal whether his death was the result of the blows or being run over.

The prosecutor has decided to separate the case against the two men from that against the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old that handed herself in to the authorities and has been set free without restrictions. She has been charged with manslaughter through negligence and abandoning the victim. A preliminary inquiry into her case has been ordered, so that the traffic police report and coroner’s report can be taken into account.