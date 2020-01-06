Freighter Adrift Without Rudder Northeast of Cape Malea

CAPE MALEA, Greece – A tug boat from Piraeus is expected to reach the Marshall Islands-flagged freighter “Aeolos”, which is floating adrift after losing its rudder in the sea northeast of Cape Malea, at around 21:00 on Monday night.

The freighter had set sail from the port of Diliskelesi in Turkey with a crew of 22 on board, bound for San Nicolas in Argentina with a shipment of iron ore. It lost control of its rudder in rough seas on Monday morning.

Two nearby ships are on hand to provide the “Aeolos” with assistance as weather conditions in the area continue to be extremely rough, with winds of up to 10 Beaufort.