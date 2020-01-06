Defending Humanism and Democracy a “Duty” of the Greeks, Pavlopoulos Says

ATHENS – In a message for Epiphany after the ceremony for the blessing of the water in Piraeus port on Monday, President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos emphasised the importance of defence the principles and values of humanism, solidarity, democracy and justice.

He emphasised that this was a duty that Greeks owed to their history and civilisation, which went beyond the Greek people and nation but extended to Greece’s European family and the international community, to the defence of human beings and their fundamental human rights beyond Greece’s borders, “especially in these dark and troubled times.”