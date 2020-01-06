A Motto for 2020: Turning Failures into Stepping-Stones for Success

The arrival of another new year unfailingly comes with a new set of challenges to face and goals to reach. Success is linked to critically reviewing past failures and making the necessary adjustments. The year 2020 promises to be important for Hellenism both in Greece and the Diaspora. Greece is attempting to strengthen its partnerships and alliances with the United States, as well as regional neighbors like Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt in order to successfully defend against growing Turkish aggression. …