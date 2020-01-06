Three Arrested in Bulgarian Soccer Fan’s Death in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Three suspects in the death of a 28-year-old Bulgarian man killed when he was run over by a car during clashes between soccer hooligans were arrested, including a 26-year-old woman said to be the driver.

No names were given but reports said the victim was hit by the car as he tried to run away from a group of local soccer ruffians. The driver will also face charges for abandoning the victim after hitting him but other charges weren’t revealed.

A corner’s report is still expected to shed light on whether the man was killed as a result of being hit by the car or from injuries during clashes that broke out in Greece’s second-largest city a day after the Aris vs PAOK soccer game, and a few hours before the clubs tangled in basketball.

The 28-year-old Bulgarian man belonged to a soccer club that is affiliated with Thessaloniki’s Aris in an incident that came two weeks after Greece’s Super League was going to be suspended after a protest by referees against Olympiakos’ attack on the officials of the match against Volos and the assault at the home of one of them.

Greek police said the victim and and two Bulgarian friends were attacked by an estimated 15-20 PAOK fans, armed with clubs near a parking lot in the center of the city, all three of those assaulted beaten before one was run over when he fell onto the road.

The three Bulgarians are fans of Bulgarian league club Botev Plovdiv, whose supporters are linked with Thessaloniki-based team Aris – PAOK’s biggest rival in the city. They had gone to the Aris-PAOK soccer game.

In the incident that led to the league supposed to be suspended – it wasn’t – before matches went on in a sport that has shown repeated violence and deaths and hooliganism, a senior Olympiakos official, Savvas Theodoridis, sued all of the match officials for alleged bribery,.

The house of Angelos Evangelou, who was the video assistant referee at the game, sustained significant damage from an explosive device that unknown assailants hurled, said Kathimerini.

Olympiakos and Volos officials clashed during the game, with Olympiakos’ Junior Vice President Costas Karapapas, almost coming to blows with Volos Mayor Achilleas Beos, who was on the bench of the local club at this game as an alleged interpreter.