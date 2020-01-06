Prime Minister Mitsotakis at AHEPA’s Official Banquet in Tarpon Springs (Video)

TARPON SPRINGS – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis was welcomed to the events hall of the Innisbrook Resort in Tarpon Springs accompanied by his wife, Mareva, in time for the official dinner event event organized by AHEPA in honor of the Epiphany where the Prime Minister will be the keynote speaker.

Mr. Mitsotakis spoke for a brief time in a private meeting room with, amongst others, Representative Gus Bilirakis, his father and former congressman Michael Bilirakis, Tarpon Springs Mayor Chris Alahouzos, AHEPA Supreme President George Horiatis, Treasurer Savvas Tsivikos and the event chair Steven Sakoulas.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis was initially greeted by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Rep. Bilirakis along with Mayor Alahouzos and Metropolitan of Atlanta, Mr. Alexios.

Following these meetings the Prime Minister worked his way into the event hall to the sound of hearty applause.