Greece, Cyprus, Israel Slam Turkey’s Troops Plan for Libya

Turkish troops should not be sent to Libya after the two countries signed a deal dividing the seas between them, the leaders of Greece, Cyprus and Israel said, complaining it would be a major escalation of an already tense situation.

“This decision constitutes a gross violation of the UNSC resolution…imposing an arms embargo in Libya and seriously undermines the international community’s efforts to find a peaceful, political solution to the Libyan conflict,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said in the statement.

The three countries also called on Turkey to refrain from sending troops to Libya, which would violate Libyan national sovereignty and independence, said Reuters.

Turkey’s Parliament, controlled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, approved the deal that he said would soon lead to his country sending drillships to hunt for energy off Crete and also claiming waters around other Greek islands, including Rhodes.

The agreement was made with the United Nations-recognized government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj but rejected by the eastern-based Parliament supported by Greece, leaving the United States in the middle of a dilemma.

The US signed a military cooperation agreement with Greece and wants an expanded military presence in the country but President Donald Trump said Erdogan is his buddy and the American leader was reluctant to get tough with him.

Media reports said Libya’s Parliament took up the measure in an emergency session hours after eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar called on Libyans to take up arms to keep out Turkish troops.