Greek Tax Inspectors Start Hunting for Big Cheats

ATHENS – Unable to get at the rich who hide their money in secret foreign accounts, Greek tax inspectors are still hoping to root out major tax evaders through tens of thousands of checks to be conducted by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR.)

That still won’t uncover money hidden abroad but inspectors are apparently hoping those who don’t keep their riches outside Greece will be found if they haven’t paid what they owe to the state.

The inspections will focus on on-site checks, which will mainly concern major enterprises and taxpayers with large incomes, according to two decisions by IAPR Director Giorgos Pitsilis as published in the Government Gazette, said Kathimerini.

The Services for Investigations and Safeguarding of Public Revenue (YEDDE) will conduct at least 670 investigations and 17,720 on-site checks, including transfer inspections, compared to 620 probes and 16,000 on-site checks in 2019, the paper said.

YEDDE inspectors are trying to cut down on tax evasion and smuggling, a special rapid-response agency aimed at going after dodgers deliberately trying to avoid paying taxes, for which there haven’t been major prosecutions and with some celebrities owing millions getting off.

YEDDE agents conduct surprise checks at the professional premises not only of the taxpayers under investigation but also of the individuals or entities that have had transactions with them, even at their homes provided there is a prosecutor’s order.

The Large Enterprises Inspection Center, the Large Wealth Taxpayers Inspection Center and A Class Tax Offices will do 25,100 full or partial tax inspections, at least 70 percent of which going back five years and the rest going back three years retroactively.

As of April the IAPR will activate online books for all enterprises and freelance professionals at the same time that electronic pricing will begin that will eventually provide a near-complete inventory of companies’ price lists for the inspectors.