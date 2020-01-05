Greece Putting Together Big Push Ad Tourism Campaign

ATHENS – Not wanting to be complacent after a run of consecutive tourism seasons, the The Greek National Tourism Organization is already early in the new year putting together an ad campaign for early booking and show off the country as a year-round destination.

GNTO General Secretary Dimitris Frangakis said 70 percent of the campaign will use social media and digital tools and especially target Europe, the US and Canada, said Kathimerini.

The GNTO said it will take part in 47 international tourism fairs this year, nearly one ecery week, and has renovated its presentation facilities with Greece becoming a hot spot in recent years, especially for celebrities and the super-rich.

Grigoris Tasios, President of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation said he hoped that 2020 “will be a year that will at least give us the same figures as last year,” as Greece is facing more competition from other traditional rivals such as Turkey and Egypt that people had shiwed away from because terrorism and unrest there.

“We are interested in how the country will fare in general, moving away from the sun-and-sea model,” he said, referring to past campaigns that emphasized summer, the islands and beaches that has now expanded to a number of new areas, such as golf, hiking, winter destinations and even medical tourism.

He said, “It will take plenty more work,” and said he’s also hoping for “peace and quiet in our country for 2020, and that the government sees us as a first priority, because tourism has been of great help to the country.”

“Our objective is to achieve a much greater increase in tourism revenues,” said Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis. Referring to the extension of the tourism season, he said, “Our country is 80 percent mountains, which many people abroad do not know, and we should promote that.”