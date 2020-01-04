Where “The West” Begins: The Hellenes of Ft. Worth Texas

For well over a century the Greeks of Fort Worth Texas have not only lived but markedly changed the community they now call home. A convergence of unexpectedly dissimilar historical events gradually led to the establishment of this now vibrant Greek-American colony. In 1890, Demetrios Anagnostakis, a native of Crete, was the first Greek to settle in Ft. Worth. As community memories attest Anagnostakis was so influenced by his reading of Zane Grey novels that he came West to be …