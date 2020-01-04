Constantinides’ Statement on Queens Borough President Special Election

ASTORIA – Costa Constantinides, candidate for Queens Borough President, issued the following statement on Mayor de Blasio’s order to call a March 24 special election for Queens Borough President’s Office:

“This is our time to Transform Queens for a stronger future. The next Borough President should have a plan to protect Queens residents from unprecedented rising tides and rising rents. That’s why I’m committed to reimagining the land use, budgetary, and advocacy duties of the Borough President’s office to create 50,000 good green jobs, bring services into communities who need them the most, and provide our children with a pathway to the middle class by preparing them for careers in emerging industries. I cannot wait to share our vision with my Queens neighbors over the coming weeks and transform our borough for the better.”

Costa Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. Costa lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

For more information, visit: www.votecosta.com.