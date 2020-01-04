Going on in Our Community

JANUARY 10-12

HOLLYWOOD, FL – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 425 N. 58th Avenue in Hollywood, hosts its annual Greek Festival January 10-12. Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, including lamb shanks, souvlaki, fresh-carved gyro off the spit, pastitsio, moussaka, and more. Vendors will be selling Greek novelties. Live Greek music and dancing with Greek dance exhibitions performed throughout the weekend, including performances by the community’s award-winning dance group. Church Tours also available as well as bounce house, face painting, and games for the kids. More information is available by phone: 954-966-1898 and online: stgeorgehollywood.org.

JANUARY 11

MANHATTAN – Banda Magda performs on Saturday, Jan. 11, 9:30 PM at Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen Street in Manhattan. Led by Greek-born singer, accordionist, film scorer, and composer Magda Giannikou, Banda Magda moves from baiao to jazz manouche, from Greek dance rhythms to samba beats. There is a one drink minimum for standing and bar stools, and two drink minimum at tables. Limited seating is available on a first come first served basis. Advance tickets are available online until 5:30 PM, day of show. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the door at showtime. More information is available online: www.rockwoodmusichall.com.

SAUGAS, MA – The Vasilopita Dinner Dance for the Athenian Piraean Association of New England takes place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 6-10 PM, at The Continental Restaurant, 266 Broadway in Saugus. Enjoy cocktail hour, four-course dinner with wine, desserts and vasilopita, as well as Greek music and dancing with DJ Vasilis. Handmade jewelry from Kosmima to be raffled off. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Space is limited and not tickets will be sold at the door. More information and tickets are available by phone: Katerina Markou: 781-888-4303, Kiki Alexandratou: 617-794-1945, Kosta Konstantinides: 617-230-8121.

JANUARY 12

MERRICK, NY – On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 PM, you’re invited to Asgata Annual Vasilopita Party, with Santa Claus and gifts for children, at St. Demetrios Church, 2421 Hewlett Avenue in Merrick. Includes food and drinks. Please contact Peter Louca 516-679-2205 for details.

JANUARY 13

MANHATTAN – The American Hellenic Institute Business Network requests the pleasure of your company at its Monthly Informal Networking Reception at Avra Restaurant, 141 East 48th Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Jan. 13, 5:30 PM. Please RSVP to csirigos100@aol.com.

JANUARY 15

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Women’s Chapter of AHEPA, DOP-Evryklea #36, invites you to a Woman’s Health Awareness event at the Greek Consulate General, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:30 PM, with distinguished OB/GYN and surgeons discussing women’s cancers and answering questions. Free admission.

JANUARY 16

CHICAGO, IL – On Thursday, January 16, 5:30-7:30 PM, a book signing with The

Honorable Judge Charles P. Kocoras, author of Where’s Mine, will be held at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago. Admission: NHM Members, included with membership, Non-NHM Members, $10. More information is available online: nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

JANUARY 18

SEATTLE, WA – Greeks in Seattle 2020 Sons and Maids present Bouzoukia Night, featuring Takis and the Mad Greeks, with light meze and cash bar, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 PM, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 East Boyer Avenue in Seattle, sponsored by the Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena. Tickets are $35 ($25 pre-sale) includes one free drink ticket. Register online: www.sonsofpericles.org.

JANUARY 20

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Women’s Chapter of AHEPA, DOP-Evryklea #36, invites you to its next Member’s Meeting at Elysian Fields Restaurant, 1207 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, on Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30 PM. Those interested can become members the day of the event. Please contact nycdop36@gmail.com for details.

JANUARY 23

MANHATTAN – HABA invites you to save the date for our Young Professionals Group Happy Hour featuring guest speaker Caroline Constas, Founder & Owner of CAROLINE CONSTAS, on “How to Build a Successful Business” at Nerai, 55 East 54th Street in Manhattan, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8:30 PM. Registrations details forthcoming on www.haba.org.

JANUARY 23-26

BOCA RATON, FL – The Festival of the St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st Street in Boca Raton, takes place January 23-26. Enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries, tavernas with live music, Greek dancing, sanctuary tours, rides, vendors, VIP parking on grounds, free parking at Patch Reef Park (adjacent to church) with shuttle, raffles, Greek Grocery Store and Market. Come to South Florida’s largest Greek Festival and experience authentic Greek heritage, culture, and Orthodox Christianity. Hours: Thursday, Jan. 23, 4-9 PM; Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Jan. 26, noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 561-994-4822 and online: saintmarkboca.net.

JANUARY 24

WATERTOWN, MA – Greek Music Night at Andrea’s House Of Pizza, 620 Mount Auburn Street in Watertown, on Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30-10:30 PM. More information is available by phone: 617-926-8578.

JANUARY 25

WATERTOWN, MA – Federation of Hellenic American Societies of New England Annual Vasilopita Dinner at Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church’s Hellenic Cultural Center, 25 Bigelow Avenue in Watertown, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 6:30-11 PM. Enjoy a delicious dinner, music by Delina and dancing as well as a vasilopita at every table. More information is available by phone: 617-924-8182 and online:

JANUARY 31

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Initiative’s New Leaders invite you to a Cocktail Party at Amali Restaurant 115 East 60th Street in Manhattan, on Friday, Jan. 31, 6:30 PM. Please visit https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/nyc-new-leaders-annual-cocktai for tickets.

JANUARY 31 and FEBRUARY 1

LOS ANGELES – The Lady of Ro, starring the acclaimed Greek actress Fotini Baxevani will be presented on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. Co-sponsored by the Center for the Art of Performance (CAP) at UCLA and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, the performance is also held under the auspices of the Secretariat of Greeks Abroad, which supports remarkable initiatives addressed to the Greek diaspora. Both UCLA performances will take place at the historic Freud Playhouse, 245 Charles E Young Drive East in Los Angeles, 8 PM. More information and tickets are available online: https://cap.ucla.edu/calendar/details/the_lady_of_ro2.

FEBRUARY 8

WOBURN, MA – Greek Group Tutoring invites all to an Apokriatiko Glendi on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Crowne Plaza, 15 Middlesex Canal Park Road in Woburn. Cocktail Reception at 6 PM, followed by dinner at 7 PM. Music and Dancing with DJ Kostas Blathras. Adults: $65 and Children $25 (12 and under) Children under 2 are free. Costumes are encouraged for all! For tickets visit: https://www.ggtutoring.com/events.