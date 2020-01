MONSEY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in Monsey, New York to meet with the leadership of Rockland County’s Jewish community following last weekend’s horrific attack in Monsey.

“Hate has no place in New York and I stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters across the state,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “We will do what is necessary to fight anti-Semitism and ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.”