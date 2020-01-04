Video Calls for Proposals to Mark the Bicentennial of Greece’s 1821 Revolution

ATHENS – Plans for the 2021 bicentennial celebration of the start of Greece’s War of Independence are already underway as the committee overseeing the preparations released a video calling for proposals from around the world to mark the historic milestone.

Individuals and organizations may submit their proposals online in Greek or in English: https://apply.greece2021.gr/.

The committee’s chairperson, Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, spoke at a meeting announcing the preliminary plans, the Pappas Post reported.

“This is a celebration for everyone, without exclusions, and can be expressed in as many creative and imaginary ways as possible,” Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said, the Pappas Post reported, adding the four themes of the committee’s plans which follow:

“First, the aim is to promote a better understanding of the Greek Revolution of 1821, highlight its universal importance, and connect it with other revolutions at the same historical period.

“The second, titled ‘Greece today, following a 200-year-old course,’ will highlight the dynamic of modern Greek society, by ensuring the active inclusion of local communities throughout the country and by promoting Greece abroad at international expos and organizations.

“The third thematic will focus on ‘Greeks who have left their mark the last 200 years,’ and will celebrate and highlight the life and work of Greeks who contributed to society both in Greece and abroad.

“The final one will be about ‘2021 as a window in the future Greece,’ and will include actions focusing on the country’s future prospects and highlight how Greeks envision and want to see the future the country.”

The launch event took place in November and Angelopoulos-Daskalaki “described the Greek Revolution as ‘an important chapter in world history’ and noted that we should not treat this historic event only as an act of courage and patriotism, but also acknowledge its global impact and its connection with the deep political changes taking place in Europe and America at that time, an aspect which has not been emphasized enough,” the Pappas Post reported.

Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said that “the committee will plan events addressed to Greeks around the world, while working closely with institutions, organizations and citizens’ groups,” the Pappas Post reported.

“Our aim is to carry out the project without requiring public funds, and to involve as many Greeks as possible,” she noted, including the younger generations, the Pappas Post reported.

Thirty-one members, so far, “have been appointed to the Greece 2021 committee, including international scholars, Hellenists, historians, political and social scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and other representatives from the fields of the arts, letters and sciences,” the Pappas Post reported, including the following:

Mark Mazower, Roderick Beaton, Richard Clogg, Helene Glykatzi-Ahrweiler, Stathis Kalyvas, Dimitri Gondicas, Vasilis Rapanos, Metropolitan Bishop Ignatius, Paschalis Kitromilides, Kostas Kostis, Evanthis Hatzivassiliou, Maria Efthymiou, Elpida Vogli, Ioanna Laliotou, Yannis Voulgaris, Nikos Mouzelis, Aristides Hatzis, Napoleon Maravegias, Stavros Zoumpoulakis, Teodor Currentzis, Despina Mouzaki, Dimitris Papaioannou, Aikaterini Polymerou-Kamilaki, Constantinos Daskalakis, Eleftheria Zeggini, Maria Themeli, Nicholas Negroponte, Christos Papadimitriou, Ioannis Tarnanas, Marco Veremis, and Gregory Papadopoulos.