Eleni Florakis, Originally from Chios, Passed Away at 86

NEW YORK – Shortly after the New Year began, Eleni Florakis passed away at the age of 86. Originally from the Kampia, Chios, Florakis immigrated to the United States in 1951.

Her son, George Florakis, remembers the stories his mother told about the war, when the Germans invaded Chios.

“At that time, my great-grandfather was in Philadelphia and was sending money to my mother’s family. When the Germans seized my grandfather and imprisoned him, my grandmother paid a sum through a friend, so grandfather was released from prison. By boat they traveled to Turkey and from there to Congo. They lived there as refugees for four years,” Eleni Florakis’ son told The National Herald. In 1949, they traveled to America.

“My mother had learned to sew well. She was the eldest of her siblings who went to school. She worked in a factory. In 1956, she went to a Chian dance in Astoria. There, she met my father who had gone to dance with an American woman, he left there! The next year they got married.”

Eleni Florakis and her husband had two sons, George and Constantine, and four grandchildren.

The son of the deceased describes his mother as a woman who “never said anything bad about anyone, she was always smiling and loved the church. She worked many hours and in the evenings I could hear her on the sewing machine in the basement,” he says.

Two months ago, Eleni Florakis’ husband also passed away. “Our parents taught us to be good people, they educated us, we went to church,” he adds.

He remembers the family feasts, especially at Easter. “The whole family was gathered at our home in Yonkers, about 60 people. These were memorable celebrations.”