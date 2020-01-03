100 Years Later, Looking back at the Roaring Twenties

At around 2:30 in the early morning of January 1, 2020, after returning home with my wife from a New Year’s Eve party at the home of some friends, I sat outside on my front porch. Everyone in the house was asleep, and seemingly, so was everyone on my block in rural Central Pennsylvania, which is now effectively my part-time winter home. The air was dry and crisp, and I needed every bit of the lining of my coat to …