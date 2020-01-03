Greek Notaries Strike Over Property e-Transfer Mandate

ATHENS – Upset with a requirement that all property transfers be recorded electronically, the unions of notaries from Athens and Piraeus said their members should strike until Jan. 8 to protest the measure.

The decision was taken during a general meeting of their unions on Dec. 31, said Kathimerini, as the notaries said they are not opposed to taking over the responsibility from tax authorities, but warned about the lack of a legislative framework that will allow them to carry out these transactions safely for citizens and the state.

They also called on the government to suspend the implementation of the legislation until discussions are held with the finance ministry on the issue and meet demands.