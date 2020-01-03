Economic Crisis Didn’t Keep Greeks from Eating Out

ATHENS – Crisis or no economic crisis the last decade, Greeks wouldn’t shed one of their favorite pastimes – going out to eat, drink and socialize at the same time many were being brutalized by harsh austerity measures cutting deep into their pocketbooks.

Data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed that despite losing a big percentage of their income through pay cuts and tax hikes, most Greeks still spent a big chunk of money going out to eat, the reason perhaps cafes and restaurants seemed full.

They spent on average 12.4 percent of their income eating and drinking outside the home – it wasn’t reported how much more went to ordering takeout deliveries to come to their homes – and as they kept up a penchant for restaurants, bars and cafes.

That’s the fourth highest percentage in the 28-member European Union, behind only Ireland (14.4 percent); Spain (13 percent); and Malta (12.6 percent.)

That rate registered even though real private consumption in purchasing power parities amounted to 77 percent of the EU average in 2018, just a bit up on the 76 percent rate recorded in 2017, said Kathimerini.