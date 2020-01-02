Augusta’s First Baby of New Year of Greek Descent

AUGUSTA, GA – Jack Ares Godwin, the first son for Tricia and Jeff Godwin, was born at 3:10 AM on January 1, 2020 at Doctor’s Hospital, the first baby of the New Year in Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

“We’ve already got our two girls, now we have our boy, so we’re a complete family now,” Tricia told the Chronicle, adding that “Jack’s birth was offered some surprises, not only because he was born a week past his due date, but this was actually her first time experiencing going into labor traditionally.”

“My mom took me walking at the mall, and then it started getting to where I was like ‘Wait a minute, these [contractions] are pretty consistent,’ so we went home and timed them for, like, three hours and I was like ‘Wait a minute, there’s no way.’ Both of them [daughters] were induced, so I didn’t ever really experience going into labor before, so that was new to me too,” she told the Chronicle.

The baby, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 21 inches, was delivered by Dr. Susan T. Bridges, the Chronicle reported adding that “he was welcomed by his older sisters, Leah, 12, and Lily, 10, and his grandparents Dean and Vicky Matson, Matt Williams, Tracey and Mark Godwin.”

The baby’s father said the first name, Jack, follows a family tradition of ‘J’ names for the men in his family, the Chronicle reported adding that “his middle name [Ares] is in honor of his grandfather’s Greek heritage.”

Tricia told the Chronicle that “she was also pleasantly surprised to learn her son is the area’s first 2020 baby and believes it makes it all the more special.”

“Having a baby is exciting and having a New Year baby makes it even more special. Knowing that our son, Jack, is the first baby born in the city this decade makes us hopeful,” she said, the Chronicle reported.