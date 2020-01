BROOKLYN – The Divine Liturgy was celebrated in honor of St. Basil the Great on January 1 at the Cathedral of Saints Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn.

Following the end of the Doxology, the presiding priest of the community, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, blessed and cut the vasilopita, wishing all the best for the New Year with peace and salvation for the whole world.

Parish Council President Haralambos Paloumbis spoke to The National Herald and invited all the Greek community to celebrate the …