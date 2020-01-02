Iran’s Proxy War Continues

Two days ago an Iran-orchestrated militia insurrection in Baghdad culminated with protestors storming the American embassy in Iraq’s capital, destroying the lobby-area, scarring with graffiti the external walls of the compound, and smashing windows along the way. This particular American embassy is of the largest and most well-defended in the world. The message from the attackers was clear, that the United States’ ever shrinking force in Iraq was no longer welcome. Could it be that simple? Of course not – …