Greek Highway Director Fired Over Major Traffic Snafu

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis moved quickly to fire the head of a department overseeing the Greek capital’s area highways, upset that a major road connecting north to the town of Lamia was fouled-up during a snow storm to the region.

The decision was made after he directed Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis to investigate why a part of the Athens-Lamia highway was closed for a while near the Malakasa junction, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the capital.

Mitsotakis’ office put out a statement reading, “Everybody must fulfill the tasks they have undertaken,” showing zero tolerance for the disruption to drivers.

“Spreading responsibility ultimately results in no one being held accountable. This government will not tolerate this. We are all judged. The obligation of the State is to ensure there is smooth traffic flow. Drivers are also required to strictly adhere strictly to the instructions they receive,” the statement also said.

Senior executives of the company in charge of managing the road, Nea Odos, are being asked why traffic was so seriously disrupted, said Kathimerini, as Mitsotakis’ office said operation of the major highway is required for the “smooth operation of the project.”