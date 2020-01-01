December Saw Greece Swell With Refugees, Migrants

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ priority of trying to accelerate a slow economic recovery ran into a problem he wasn’t expecting: a rekindling of a refugee and migrant crisis that brought another 5,247 landing on Greek islands from nearby Turkey.

Human traffickers are being allowed by Turkey to keep sending them during an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with with the European Union that has left Greece with more than 96,000, including 45,000 on East Aegean islands.

They had gone t Turkey fleeing war and strife in their homelands, especially Afghanistan and Syria’s civil war, but also economic migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and Asia and other areas, hoping to find work.

The New Democracy government is going to transfer some 20,000 off islands, speed asylum procedures as well as hoped-for deportations back to Turkey while replacing island camps with detention centers aimed at vetting those not eligible for sanctuary.

The Greek police’s Northern Aegean Regional Directorate said, 3,681 migrants arrived on the already-overrun Lesbos, where some 20,000 are being held in a facility designed by 2,000, which human rights groups and activists have deplored as inhumane.

Another 878 landed onn Samos and 688 on Chios in the final month of the year after more than 44,000 came after New Democracy won July 7, 2019 snap elections and ousted the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA the Conservatives blamed for having an open-door policy.

There was no let-up in the first 12 hours of 2020, when 123 more migrants arrived on Lesbos on three boats after 134 came on New Year’s Eve, police told Kathimerini.