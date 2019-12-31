Patriarchate of Moscow Seen Attacking Unity of Orthodox Church

MOSCOW – The Patriarchate of Moscow, in a desperate move, is attempting to destroy the unity of Orthodox Church by its recent decision, which has been labelled anti-ecclesiastical, to interrupt Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Alexandria by removing the name of Patriarch Theodore from its Diptychs. The main reason for the move was the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the commemoration of Metropolitan Epiphanios by Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria.
Surely Mr. Kalmoukos knows that there are many who believe it is Patriarch Bartholomew who is creating a schism. It is believed he has exceeded his authority by intervening in the internal affairs of an independent church. Also, doubts have been raised as to the authenticity of Metropolitan Epiphany’s consecration as well as serious moral issues. Already, doubts have been raised by several metropolitans in Greece as to whether the Archbishop’s decision was wise. There is also speculation that the Greek speaking churches will all be in agreement eventually, although Jerusalem and Albania have yet to weigh in as has Antioch. As for only the EP being able to call a synaxis, that supposed right refers to a council, and even that is questionable in this day and age. There is indeed cause to wonder, and perhaps worry, when the EP has been referred to as First Without Equals instead of First Among Equals. Time will tell how this mess is resolved. Lord have mercy!