Patriarchate of Moscow Seen Attacking Unity of Orthodox Church

MOSCOW – The Patriarchate of Moscow, in a desperate move, is attempting to destroy the unity of Orthodox Church by its recent decision, which has been labelled anti-ecclesiastical, to interrupt Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Alexandria by removing the name of Patriarch Theodore from its Diptychs. The main reason for the move was the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the commemoration of Metropolitan Epiphanios by Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria.

It is reminded here that His Beatitude Patriarch …