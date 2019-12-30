The Smashers of the Orthodox Church

Analysis,

Nobody was surprised by the latest anti-ecclesiastical and anti-orthodox paroxysm of the Patriarchate of Moscow, ceasing to commemorate the name of the Prelate of the Second Throne of the Orthodox Church, His Beatitude Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria. The reason for this action was the recognition by Patriarch Theodore of the Autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine granted by the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Adding to the ecclesiological tragicomedy is the fact that while they cut ties with Patriarch Theodore, they decided to …