Archbishop Elpidophoros Stands with Jewish Community

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has joined with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the major faith leaders of New York State in condemning the recent attacks on the Jewish Community of New York, and in particular, the horrific attack at a Synagogue in the Hasidic town of Monsey, on Saturday, December 28. That statement supported by more than 100 leaders reads as follows:

“Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York – an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. Together we will continue fighting hate and intolerance with love and inclusion.”

In commenting on the recent wave of violence against the Jewish Community, especially in this season holy to Jews and Christians alike, Archbishop Elpidophoros stated:

“Even as we witness a rising tide of religious hatred and terrorist extremism in our country, we must – with more urgency and vigor – support and defend all people of faith from those who worship nothing but death and destruction. These attacks against the Jewish Community of New York are especially painful because they are our neighbors. Such hateful acts of violence damage us all, and we all have a duty – both civic and religious – to respond with love and compassion for all those afflicted. In the coming days I will be reaching out to our Jewish brothers and sisters to see how we can better support them through this grievous and vulnerable time and find ways to combat not only anti-Semitism, but all religious, ethnic, and racial hatred.”