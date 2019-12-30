Twenty Twenty – What to Expect in Foreign Affairs

By Amb. Patrick Theros December 30, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, leaves a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Frankly, I would have more confidence predicting the weather this year. But no one really cares about my skills as a meteorologist. Predictions demand historical reference. President Trump’s unprecedented success at disrupting the world order and undermining the diplomatic and economic tools with which we have managed the world heretofore beggars prognostication. His administration appears determined to make the United States irrelevant, rather than indispensable, to maintaining world order. However, nature and politics abhor a vacuum and irrelevance will come …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available