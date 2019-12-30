AHEPA District 5 Testimonial Dinner Honors Dimitrios Rozanitis

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The AHEPA family of District 5 celebrated the testimonial dinner honoring the past District 5 Governor Dimitrios Rozanitis. The event was held at the Danielle Kousoulis Cultural Center of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill with 150 people in attendance.

Among those present were AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates, District 5 Lt. Governor George Pappas, and Past Supreme President Andrew Zachariades.

As per the honoree’s wish, all proceeds will be donated for the purpose of acquiring a maintenance van with special interior to facilitate in repairing firefighting aircraft in Greece.

Everything for the event’s dinner was donated by local Greek-owned businesses and the event raised $15,000.