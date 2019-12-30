Columbia’s SNF Public Humanities Initiative Launches with Call for Proposals

ATHENS – The multifarious field of public humanities has at its core the simple aim of engaging the public in thought and conversation on important ideas. In doing this, the new Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI), part of Columbia’s Institute for Ideas and Imagination, will work to activate latent creative potential in Greece for the public benefit.

SNFPHI, established in 2019, made its public debut in announcing its first call for proposals. The initiative will support projects related to the creative arts, education, and history that will engage a broad public in Greece, with a particular emphasis on young Greeks. The first round of projects selected for 14 months of support will be announced on March 1, 2020.

The initiative is organized through Columbia University’s Paris-based Institute for Ideas and Imagination, which was inaugurated in fall 2017 with lead support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The Institute for Ideas and Imagination seeks to rethink how knowledge is produced by bringing together scholars, writers, composers, and philosophers, and other fellows from a diversity of fields and backgrounds.

For more information about the financial support provided, eligibility requirements, and selection criteria, visit the website: https://snfphi.columbia.edu/apply/.