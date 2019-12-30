Parts of Greece Left Snowbound as Zenobia Heads South and East

Heavy snow during the night left many areas around the city of Thiva, Viotia snowbound on Monday morning, including several villages that were without power. Problems were also reported in the mountain roads of the Peloponnese.

According to the National Observatory of Athens weather service meteo, the cold front ‘Zenobia’ will continue to affect Greece until Tuesday, at which time it will mainly be confined to Crete and the Dodecanese islands. The weather in other parts of Greece is seen improving temporarily.

In the meantime, Greek authorities have issued a precautionary ban for trucks over 3.5 tonnes on the Athens-Lamia national highway while a sailing ban is in force for the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio due to gale-force winds of up to 10 Beaufort blowing the Aegean.

The low-pressure front has already moved toward the Dodecanese islands and Crete, where it is expected to intensify and bring strong rain and storms, while also affecting the eastern Cyclades island group and the more southerly eastern Aegean islands. Snow will fall in the mountains of these areas, especially on Crete.